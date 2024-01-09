Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Invests $211,000 in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFLO. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,492,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,323,000 after buying an additional 322,480 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,181 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,528,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,784,000 after acquiring an additional 141,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,293,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,032,000 after acquiring an additional 698,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,637,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,644,000 after acquiring an additional 38,313 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.53. 543,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,891. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average is $50.59.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.