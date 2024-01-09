Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Invests $257,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,465,482 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.71. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

