Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Lowers Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB trimmed its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,347 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 306,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Bayshore Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 264,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 230,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 650,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.98. The company had a trading volume of 184,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $24.53.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.