Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,142 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15,288.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,392,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305,256 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,987,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,306,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 11,383,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,308 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.90. 6,679,572 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

