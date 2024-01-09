Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned about 0.10% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 225,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,581. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

