Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Sells 1,153 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB reduced its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned about 0.21% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 116,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.18. 124,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,100. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.71.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $3.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.