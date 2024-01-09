Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Sells 117 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $434.94. 2,568,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,531,421. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.12. The stock has a market cap of $347.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $438.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

