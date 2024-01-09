Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Sells 2,704 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned about 0.05% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 401.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 386.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,165.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHJ traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 23,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,486. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.29. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $48.50.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

