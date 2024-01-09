Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Sells 2,860 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 1.1% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLIO Financial Planning increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.28. 179,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,327. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $105.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.17.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.