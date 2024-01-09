Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Trims Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB cut its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned approximately 0.37% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 6,539.0% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 898,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,179,000 after acquiring an additional 885,189 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 131,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 493,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

JHSC traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $35.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,647. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $37.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.36.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

