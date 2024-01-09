MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Sold by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL lowered its holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 85.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDXG. Craig Hallum began coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

MiMedx Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MDXG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.08. 184,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,778. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82. The company has a market cap of $940.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.00 and a beta of 1.50.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $81.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.69 million. Research analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MiMedx Group

In other MiMedx Group news, CFO Rice Doug acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MiMedx Group

(Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.