MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading 5.1% Higher

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.16 and last traded at $22.14. 539,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,674,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

MINISO Group Trading Up 4.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.24.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $519.62 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MINISO Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNSO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,530,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 92,767 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 355.1% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 73,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,376 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 291,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 102,943 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Further Reading

