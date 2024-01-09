Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.50

Shares of Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 984153 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).
Minoan Group Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of £4.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 5.28.
Minoan Group Company Profile
Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, creates, develops, and manages luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
