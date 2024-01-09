ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Trading Down 4.6%

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.02 and last traded at $41.09. 11,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 109,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of ModivCare from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

ModivCare Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $580.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.56.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 33.92%. The company had revenue of $686.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ModivCare

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ModivCare by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,018,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,180,000 after buying an additional 27,931 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 19.2% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,406,000 after purchasing an additional 268,707 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,822,000 after purchasing an additional 294,108 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

