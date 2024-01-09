Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on MCRI. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Monarch Casino & Resort presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of MCRI opened at $65.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.67. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $56.25 and a twelve month high of $83.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $132.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.27 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 18.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 131.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 68,324 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 39.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

