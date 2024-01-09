MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management cut its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDB. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 176.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDB stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $376.79. The stock had a trading volume of 397,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.70 and a twelve month high of $442.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of -143.35 and a beta of 1.23.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (down previously from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.41.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 100,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,316,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,029 shares of company stock valued at $56,304,511 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

