MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 153 shares.The stock last traded at $84.63 and had previously closed at $85.22.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.27% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

