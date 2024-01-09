MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Down 4.2%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.27. 26,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 926,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.
MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 74.12%.
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.
