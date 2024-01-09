Mulvihill S Split (TSE:SBN) Shares Up 2.4%

Mulvihill S Split Corp. (TSE:SBN – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.59 and last traded at C$2.59. 150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.53.
Mulvihill S Split Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.14.
Mulvihill S Split Company Profile
Mulvihill S Split Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Mulvihill Fund Services Inc The fund is managed by Mulvihill Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments. It invests in the stocks companies operating in financial sector.
