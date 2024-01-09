Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Trading Up 2.6%

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 21,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 47,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Mustang Bio Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.88) by $0.65. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBIO. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 471.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44,312 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Featured Articles

