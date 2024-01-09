Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Trading Up 2.6%

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 21,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 47,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.
Mustang Bio Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84.
Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.88) by $0.65. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -6.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mustang Bio
Mustang Bio Company Profile
Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mustang Bio
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.