Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NDAQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.36.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $56.71 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 39.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.