National Bank Financial Weighs in on Altius Minerals Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Altius Minerals in a report released on Sunday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$17.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.25 million. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 23.85%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALS. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Laurentian upgraded shares of Altius Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALS

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of ALS opened at C$18.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.08. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$17.85 and a 1 year high of C$23.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.22. The company has a market cap of C$853.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Altius Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.