National Bankshares Increases 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target to C$5.25

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.75 to C$5.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James raised 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

TSE VNP traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.61. 52,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,024. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.37. The company has a market cap of C$320.21 million, a PE ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.53. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$2.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.47.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$84.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.25 million. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.09%. Research analysts expect that 5N Plus will post 0.2872 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 10,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

