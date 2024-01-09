National Bankshares Increases 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target to C$5.25

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.75 to C$5.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James raised 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th.
5N Plus Price Performance
5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$84.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.25 million. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.09%. Research analysts expect that 5N Plus will post 0.2872 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at 5N Plus
In related news, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 10,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About 5N Plus
5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.
