National Bankshares Increases GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target to C$55.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL ENVIRON-TS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.44.

Get GFL ENVIRON-TS alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GFL

GFL ENVIRON-TS Price Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.