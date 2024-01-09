National Bankshares Increases Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$17.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.75 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 86.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on INE. CIBC dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.38.

Shares of INE traded down C$0.04 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,589. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.93. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$8.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.68.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of C$277.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.2903633 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Gagnon acquired 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.02 per share, with a total value of C$29,947.06. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

