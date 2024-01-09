National Bankshares Lowers Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target to $2.25

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at National Bankshares from $2.50 to $2.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.65% from the company’s current price.

LEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Lion Electric from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.98.

LEV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 200,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,097. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $408.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.10. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $80.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lion Electric during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

