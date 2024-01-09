National Bankshares Raises Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$34.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 37.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities upped their target price on Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.71.

Shares of Northland Power stock traded up C$0.22 on Tuesday, hitting C$24.68. The company had a trading volume of 513,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,681. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$19.36 and a 1 year high of C$39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. Northland Power had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of C$513.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$491.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.2638298 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

