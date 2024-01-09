National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Upgraded to Overweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an underperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.75.

NSA stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $44.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.51%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $359,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,029,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,744,165.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 296,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 130,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 131,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

