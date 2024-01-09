Needham & Company LLC Trims Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Target Price to $36.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MBLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Mobileye Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.55.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

MBLY stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of -392.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of -0.31. Mobileye Global has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.77 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,414,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire C. Mccaskill bought 27,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBLY. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,562,000. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

