NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.21-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.18. NETSTREIT also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.210-1.230 EPS.

NETSTREIT stock opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.70, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.00. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 630.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTST. Bank of America downgraded NETSTREIT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas cut NETSTREIT from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on NETSTREIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the second quarter worth about $190,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

