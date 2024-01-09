NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.24-1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.22. NETSTREIT also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.210-1.230 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on NTST. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research raised NETSTREIT from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered NETSTREIT from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.53.

Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.59. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 630.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETSTREIT

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 20.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

