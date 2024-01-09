Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Shares Up 2.8%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.59. 1,225,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 993% from the average session volume of 112,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.
Newcrest Mining Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Newcrest Mining Company Profile
Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. The company is involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. It primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; and Brucejack and Red Chris, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Newcrest Mining
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.