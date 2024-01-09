Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Shares Up 2.8%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.59. 1,225,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 993% from the average session volume of 112,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

Newcrest Mining Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. The company is involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. It primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; and Brucejack and Red Chris, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.