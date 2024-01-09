Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Trading 6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) were up 6% on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $10.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Newell Brands traded as high as $9.07 and last traded at $9.06. Approximately 2,033,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,252,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.05.

In related news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. FMR LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,406,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after buying an additional 3,168,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,886,000 after buying an additional 2,732,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,637,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,844,000 after buying an additional 2,623,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.90%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

