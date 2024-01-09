NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Sees Large Volume Increase

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 121,783 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 387,008 shares.The stock last traded at $4.88 and had previously closed at $4.63.
The stock has a market capitalization of $562.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,960.72% and a negative return on equity of 73.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextNav Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NextNav by 31.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 704,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NextNav by 829.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 537,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextNav by 27.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,316,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 505,324 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NextNav by 1,697.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 457,711 shares during the period. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its position in NextNav by 55.9% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,251,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 448,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.
