NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,936 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 81,972 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $33,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after buying an additional 5,917,963 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $102.81. 1,618,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,200,859. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $156.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

