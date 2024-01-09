NIO (NYSE:NIO) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

NIO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.65. 41,519,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,488,773. NIO has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.46. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 114.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of NIO by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

