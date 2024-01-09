Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.35

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 24750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 26.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.46. The firm has a market cap of C$31.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.67.
Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project consisting of 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.
