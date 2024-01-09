Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,018 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $229.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $260.20.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.45.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

