North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $55.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.47. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

