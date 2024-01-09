North Star Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.79.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $292.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.25 and a 200 day moving average of $265.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

