North Star Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 824.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,007,066,000 after acquiring an additional 178,267 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Masimo by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 253,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,631,000 after acquiring an additional 67,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masimo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $114.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 69.83 and a beta of 1.00. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.73 million. Masimo had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

