North Star Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $77.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.03. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.73 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GEHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

See Also

