North Star Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.2% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.7% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 117,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,609,000 after buying an additional 14,978 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 49,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 78.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $168.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

