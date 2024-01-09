North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $364,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 17.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 108,465 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the second quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 24.6% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 107,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. 35.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $24.41.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Increases Dividend

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.1358 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.