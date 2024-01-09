North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $418,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 15.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.6% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 17.5% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 21,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

