North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $471,000 Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hess by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Hess by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HES opened at $143.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.76. Hess Co. has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HES. Argus upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.18.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

