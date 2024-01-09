North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $502,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $842,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 261,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.34.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

