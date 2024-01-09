North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $635,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,971 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $158.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $426.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.96 and a 200-day moving average of $158.94. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 16,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $2,627,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,941,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company's stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

