North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $888,000 Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $63,224,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,378 shares of company stock worth $2,123,201 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Up 3.6 %

ResMed stock opened at $172.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.57. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $243.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.