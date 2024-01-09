North Star Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 167,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,256 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 13.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,010,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,673,000 after acquiring an additional 122,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXG has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

10x Genomics Trading Up 3.4 %

10x Genomics stock opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 1.92. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $153.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.11 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 24.24% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $110,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,524,893.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $619,480.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,664.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $110,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 845,446 shares in the company, valued at $46,524,893.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,866 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.